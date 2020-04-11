- Advertisement -

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is among the most beloved shows on tv. It’s won Emmys, it has won Golden Globes, and its third period ends in the form of a cliffhanger. After assuming that she would be riding large as Shy Baldwin’s opening action, Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) is devastated to be fired on the tarmac of an airport. That is how The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3 endings, but is Midge’s career — and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — over?

The good thing is that we all know The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 is occurring. What we do not know is if The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 will return to Amazon’s Prime Video. The production schedule of the show might be up in the air for many different factors.

Here’s everything we know about The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4’s potential on Amazon.

WILL THERE BE A MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL SEASON 4?

We have good news! On December 12, 2019, Amazon announced they had renewed The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for Season 4. So Midge and Susie (Alex Borstein) and all their frenemies will soon be back to get more hijinks in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4.

WHAT IS THE MAISEL SEASON 4 RELEASE DATE?

So far, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has been released in late November or early December, suggesting that The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 is scheduled to drop late November or early December 2020. As always, that is barring any production flaws. Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan informed IndieWire before this year which The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 will begin filming “late spring.”

Amazon is on schedule for a spring shooting start. Brosnahan herself has shared her, boyfriend Jason Ralph, along with their pups are staying home. Brosnahan has shared support for health workers with a social campaign on #HealthcareHeroes that was called. You can follow Brosnahan on Instagram for longer.