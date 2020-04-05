The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4: Release Date, News Cast, Trailer And Latest Information

- Advertisement -

Emmy and Golden Globe-winning comedy series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has been renewed for a fourth season at Amazon. The news comes less than a week following the third year debuted, with the entire season dropping on the flowing giant on December 6, reports variety.com.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has turned into a worldwide phenomenon, and Season 3 was no exception, with the series’ most viewed opening weekend ever,” stated Jennifer Salke, the mind of Amazon Studios. “We’re so happy that our Prime Video customers will get to see Midge’s narrative continue in Season 4. Amy (Sherman-Palladino) and Dan (Palladino) have generated such funny, magical, relatable characters, with their inimitable wit and eye for detail, and our customers around the globe will be delighted to have another season from the world of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” she added.

Sherman-Palladino, who executive produces together with Palladino made the show. In addition to Rachel Brosnahan, it stars Caroline Aaron, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Alex Borstein, and Jane Lynch.

“We’re thrilled to hear that for the fourth time, we don’t have to pack up and vacate the premises. We’d love to thank Amazon for their faith and support, their venture and enthusiasm, and for letting us hang with our favorite people, the cast and crew of Maisel, for a little while longer,” said Sherman-Palladino and Palladino.

In Season 3, Midge (Brosnahan) and Susie (Borstein) discover that life on tour with Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain) is glamourous but humbling, and they learn a lesson about show business that they won’t ever forget. Joel (Zegen) struggles to encourage Midge while pursuing his dreams, Abe (Shalhoub) embraces a new mission, and Rose (Hinkle) finds she’s abilities of her own.

The show has won 16 Emmy Awards and three Golden Globes, including wins in the awards, shows for best comedy series. It picked up two Golden Globe nominations for best comedy series and best actress in a comedy for string lead Brosnahan.