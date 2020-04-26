The Mandalorian Period Three is ‘Currently in The Works’ in Disney

- Advertisement -

A third is underway, according to reports, although its next series has not aired yet

There is a third reportedly already in the works, although Disney Plus strike series The Mandalorian has yet to air its second show.

- Advertisement -

According to Variety, creator Jon Favreau has been hard at work while the art department and production design are thought to have begun work also.

Obviously, given the present halt of productions worldwide on account of the coronavirus crisis, it’s unlikely the project will move to manufacture any time soon. Considering a series hasn’t been officially confirmed by the House of Mouse and season two has yet to land, it’s promising news.

The Mandalorian season two had wrapped up filming before productions were forced by coronavirus to pause, so it looks like we are going to be getting Baby and Mano Yoda in 2020 — the series is expected to land on Disney Plus in October this year.

Not much else is called The Mandalorian season three, with details regarding the series under wraps.

It is anticipated that a Clone Wars fan favorite, Ahsoka Tano, will make her first appearance on the series and will be played by Rosario Dawson, though this has yet to be confirmed. We’ll likely also find out more about the villainous Moff Gideon of Giancarlo Esposito.

You can see the first season of this Mandalorian on Disney Plus — here’s how to sign up.

Searching for what else to watch on Disney+? Have a look at our round-up of Disney + TV shows that are finest.