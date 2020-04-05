Home Technology The Lowest Priced AMD Ryzen 4000 Notebook With 8-Core Is About To...
Technology

The Lowest Priced AMD Ryzen 4000 Notebook With 8-Core Is About To Come and It Will Be game-changer

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
The newest Renoir Ryzen 4000 mobile chips of AMD have been the talk of the town over the last couple of weeks and the first devices are about to hit the market.

Asus TUF Gaming A15 – $999.99 from Newegg This AMD Ryzen 4000 notebook from Asus goes on sale on April 9, and at the cost is set to be the cheapest notebook with an 8-core CPU on the market. Its combination of raw power and battery life will appeal to companies and players . Preorder today to be one of the very first to get this impressive machine.

Newegg will begin to ship the Asus TUF Gaming A15 (TUF506IU-ES74) from April 9 for just under $1,000 (approximately #820/AU$1670) and you can preorder today to be among the very first to receive them.

The retailer doesn’t ship but you may use one of parcel forwarding services to ship it to almost any other nation from the US. Remember, you might be billed sales tax and related fees, and following sales can be rather problematic.

This is the cheapest notebook with an 8-core CPU and early benchmarks show some very, very promising results, either from a pure performance perspective and from a battery life perspective. It is extremely, very quickly without leaving you with a 1-hour battery life that is sub.

Features and its performance will make it appealing to a much wider audience Even though gamers are primarily targeted by the TUF Gambling A15 notebook. To begin with, it has some intriguing rugged features (e.g. MIL-STD-810G certification and self-cleaning fans with anti-dust technology) and a huge 90Whr battery.

Its Ryzen 7 4800H CPU is paired with 16GB RAM, a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD along with an Nvidia Geforce GTX 1660 Ti (with 6GB committed GDDR6 memory), and a 15.6-inch 144Hz IPS screen.

It’s quite hefty, but given the components – which you find in a Valve

