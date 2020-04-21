The Last Kingdom season 4 Trailer Provides The First Appearance At Most Action-Packed Season Nonetheless

- Advertisement -

A teaser has dropped for The Kingdom’s season before its launch this month.

The 60-second trailer showcases conflicts the scale of that hasn’t been seen before in the show, together with footage of sieges and clashes in fields.

Early on, we visit Uhtred (Alexander Dreymon) in a very low ebb: “I’ve lost my house, I’ve dropped my title… I am no longer Uhtred of Bebbanburg,” he insists.

But with Uhtred’s home glimpsed many times throughout, could this be the series that sees him succeed in his quest to recover his home?

The Last Kingdom is based on the Saxon Stories collection of novels written by Sharpe author Bernard Cornwell… so if you’ve read ahead and understood what happens, keep silent when it comes to spoilers!

Also starring Emily Cox (Brida), Ian Hart (Beocca) and Millie Brady (Princess Aethelflaed), The Last Kingdom originally aired on BBC Two in the United Kingdom and has been a co-production with BBC America. Netflix has been the sole manufacturer of the show from the third season onwards and united for the second season as co-producer.

The fourth season of The Last Kingdom comes to Netflix on 26th April.