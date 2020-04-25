- Advertisement -

The Last Kingdom is a Netflix Original series based on The Saxon Stories by Writer Bernard Cornwell. Originally, the show was created by BBC America and has been co-produced by Netflix.

As the season, Netflix had picked up of and it became a Netflix Original along with the rest, as they say, is history.

Taken after his uncle’s betrayal from his home, the Danes raise young Osbert. Renamed Uhtred, he’s raised as a kid by Earl Ragnar.

When Ragnar’s banished shipmaster returns to enact his revenge on Ragnar, he pins the blame on Uhtred. Having no option but to flee, he and his fan Brida retreat to the Kingdom of Wessex. Uhtred has been given the task of training Alfred’s armies to resist the invading Danes. Fantasies of being able to come back to his house and reclaim his birthright.

The Last Kingdom Season 4 Release Date: When will it premiere on Netflix?

TLK’s fourth episode is scheduled to be published April 26, 2020, no, Sunday. Because of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, numerous productions have been stalled. However, the fans of this Netflix series don’t have to wait any longer for the series to drop. Its filming was over in October 2019.

The Last Kingdom 4 trailer

The first full trailer for The Last Kingdom season four sees Uhtred’s thoughts turn to his usurped name and property (and also to Aethelflaed, from the looks of cosy they’re in this clip) while the Danish threat against King Edward’s throne as represented by Cnut’s army continues to grow.

Between pursing Alfred’s dream of a united England, or recovering his birthright from his uncle Aelfric, where will destiny send Uhtred, son of Uhtred? We’ll find out on April 26th.