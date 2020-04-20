Home Entertainment The Last Kingdom Season 4 Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot, Aelfric’s return,...
The Last Kingdom Season 4 Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot, Aelfric’s return, Uhtred’s doomed romance and more hints from new trailer

By- Anoj Kumar
In season four, the TV adaptation (initially on the BBC, currently on Netflix) reaches books seven and eight of Bernard Cornwell’s Saxon Stories in ten new episodes due to arrive this April.

The new season welcome versions of the kids of Uhtred who have their own storylines this time around and will see a second-time leap. Catch a glimpse of this action in the brand-new trailer below.

See what happens from the source material within our convenient season four round-up below and who’s playing them, who is linking them.

Uhtred is finally returning to Bebbanburg

It’s the betrayal that kick-started this entire saga: Later Uhtred’s Father died in the conflict, the property he should have inherited was stolen from him by his treacherous uncle who wanted him dead.

Uhtred found refuge setting him on his outstanding Path in existence, but he lost his lust for vengeance and his urge to recover what is rightfully his.

For the past few seasons, this subplot has taken a back seat to more Pressing on concerns, as the continuing Dane strikes on Wessex — but that looks set to change.

The year four trailer verifies the recurrence of uncle Aelfric (Joseph Millson), Who’s seen gazing out from the safety of fortified Bebbanburg — it could finally be time for face-off years in the making.

King Edward’s reign is off to a rough start

Poor King Edward (Timothy Innes). Following his sickly father finally Passed the young prince had a rise to the throne, which saw the emergence of enemies both outside and within his own kingdom.

Though it seems his reign has been approved, he faces the same Challenge that plagued his dad: ruining the Saxon people and keeping the Danish warriors from conquering Wessex.

Fortunately, while there was about the boy’s leadership And fighting abilities, Edward appears to have become more optimistic Because we last saw him getting stuck into the action on the barbarous of England battlefields.

Love is in the air for Uhtred and Aethelflaed

Even Though the pair have Exhibited obvious feelings for Every Other, neither Uhtred nor Aethelflaed (Millie Brady) have collaborated on which they agree would be a doomed romance.

Nonetheless, in the heat of conflict, the year four trailer shows the two Seemingly about to discuss a kiss, of them becoming close.

Considering that the fate of Uhtred’s previous romantic partners, that may not be Aethelflaed’s wisest decision.

The Last Kingdom 4 Trailer

The first full trailer for The Last Kingdom season 4 sees Uhtred’s thoughts turn to his usurped title and property (and also to Aethelflaed, by the looks of how cozy they are in this clip) while the Danish threat against King Edward’s throne as represented by Cnut’s military keeps growing.

Between regaining his birthright from his eponymous uncle Aelfric, or pursing Alfred’s dream of a united England, where will destiny send Uhtred, son of Uhtred? We’ll find out on April 26th.

