‘The Last Kingdom’ Season 4: Fans React to This Aethelflaed and Uhtred Moment

By- Alok Chand
The Last Kingdom season 4 has formally come to Netflix and lovers could not be more enthusiastic. Episode 1 held a special surprise involving Uhtred (Alexander Dreymon) and Aethelflaed (Millie Brady) that fans have been expecting. Keep reading to find out more about the moment what fans are saying about it and they shared. There are spoilers ahead.

The Last Kingdom

Uhtred and Aethelflaed have undeniable chemistry

Throughout the years that the two have known each other, they’ve been friends. Bond and their unique chemistry kept them close when basic differences kept pushing them. Because she was a child shared has shielded her family and Aethelflaed and she grew to love him over the years. On one occasion he is kissed by her. On another, she makes her feelings plain she wants Uhtred to kiss her, and he says he would like it, but later regret it.

Season 4, Episode 1 Retains a Special Moment Between Them

In the book series that the series relies on, Aethelflaed and Uhtred are lovers, that has differed with the show, at least till now. In episode 1, Uhtred and Aethelflaed discuss an intimate encounter. Fans weren’t anticipating such a sight, especially without buildup to the way things got to the stage in the first episode of this new season.

Fans Respond To This Uhtred and Aethelflaed Minute

Fans seem to enjoy Aethelflaed’s and Uhtred intimate moments together. It’s been a long time coming, yet some fans didn’t expect it.

“Very surprising to have it happen so soon, I did not anticipate that,” a fan wrote on Reddit.

1 enthusiast likes that the two are finally together in some capacity. “I like that Uhtred and Aethelflaed are in a relationship, shows that there has been time between seasons,” an individual said.

Another fan says Aethelflaed has made an update. “Also, congrats on your life, Aethelflaed! Important upgrade” said a fan.

Fans can’t quit talking about that which already went down in the first episode involving them. “That opening scene was hot! Uhtred and Aethelflaed have such amazing chemistry,” a Reddit user composed.

The Last Kingdom

One fan hopes Aethelflaed die unexpectedly and doesn’t suffer the same fate as all of the other women of Uhtred. “Great episode. It’s nice seeing Aethelflaed and Uhtred together. Hopefully, she does not suffer the fate of a few of the previous wives/lovers,” a fan said.

A fan hopes both last together until the show’s ending, but who knows how things will play out further on in the future? “I enjoy Aethelflaed enough that I hope her and Uhtred make it into the show’s ending,” said a fan of the show.

Fans seem to be on board for Uhtred and Aethelflaed to make something great happen between them. We will have to see how things play out, but for now, things seem excellent between these. Check back for all the latest news and fan reactions in regards to season 4 of The Last Kingdom.

