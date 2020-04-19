Home TV Series The Ladies Hit a Roadblock at'Powerful' Episode of'Good Girls' (VIDEO)
TV Series

The Ladies Hit a Roadblock at’Powerful’ Episode of’Good Girls’ (VIDEO)

By- Naveen Yadav
Good Girls proceeds to shake things up on NBC as the girls proceed with their counterfeiting scheme, but are Beth (Christina Hendricks), Annie (Mae Whitman) and Ruby (Retta) in a problem?

The last they saw them they had been busy making money, but as Lauren Lapkus joins the fray as Agent Phoebe Donnegan, a new face seems to be in their case. TV Insider has an exclusive look at”Incentive” — the episode airing Sunday, April 19 — that teases this new character’s presence could interrupt the ladies.

In the clip over, see the counterfeit production could be without one key ingredient in peril. And beneath, episode manager Sara Zandieh (A Simple Wedding) provides more insight on what’s to come from the exciting installment. She talks about her involvement with the series through NBC’s Female Forward program, which aims to achieve gender parity by giving the chance to supervisors.

How can you become involved with all the Female Forward app?

Sara Zandieh: I learned about the NBC Female Forward Program through a friend who participated the year before, in their first class. I applied for the next year of the program and have been accepted. It’s been an amazing journey along with the NBC Female Forward group was a support to my livelihood.

Were you a fan of Good Girls before linking as a director?

Yes, absolutely. It had been one of my favorite network shows, so it had been an honor to be hired to direct an episode. I like that it features complex female characters and educates a feminist narrative. It explores the drive and female ambition to make money intriguingly. It has a cool look — a visual design that keeps the lens on its characters.

The dynamic between the stars is good onscreen, what was it like having to see that play out from behind the camera?

Brilliant! They’re such an enjoyable trio — funny, heart-warming, and witty. The girls have a great dynamic, they encourage and inspire each other. As the director of this episode, I attempted to provide them sufficient space. They made the process very easy because they are pros! They with their personalities also been enjoying with for three seasons, and so that they understand them well. They’d nail their performances on the first or second take. It was a joy to perform together!

What do you tease relating to this episode?

It is a unique and powerful episode due to the storylines. There are many tender scenes where the characters freshly show their psychological truths — whether it’s the tense mother/daughter relationship between Ruby and Sarahusband and wife Dean and Beth, and how their relationship has been tested over and over on the series. Annie also includes a particularly vulnerable session with Josh. The performances in this event are extremely special.

What’s set this experience apart from your other directing?

The culture in this series is fantastic. I loved all of my collaborators — from the throw to the DP. It was motivating and fun. Support and the infrastructure were unparalleled. An outstanding world has been produced by Jenna Bans within this show. It was a complete pleasure to work with this cast and crew!

