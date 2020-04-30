Home TV Series Netflix The Kissing Booth 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More latest Update
The Kissing Booth 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More latest Update

By- Vikash Kumar
The Kissing Booth is a teen movie that has been written and directed by Vince Marcello, and it is based on the novel of the same title by Beth Reekles. The movie stars Joey King, Jacob Elordi, Molly Ringwald, and Joel Courtney. The video premiered on May 11, 2018, on Netflix. Though the film received negative reviews, it has come to be a massive success, with it gaining a great deal of viewership. The film appears to be receiving a sequel, which is going to be called The Kissing Booth 2.

The Kissing Booth 2: Release Date

As of now, we do not have a release date for the second movie, but we could presume we’ll get the sequel that this spring, possibly in May 2020. The film wrapped filming in August so that supplies a lot of time for preparation and all of the editing. A May release would enable the picture to come out just two years after the first, which fell on Netflix in May 2018. We could expect an announcement with the date that the film will drop from Netflix in April When it’s coming in May.

In the meantime, if you have not checked out the book, which began all of it by Beth, you should read it while you wait for the new movie.

The Kissing Booth 2: Cast

We know that Joey and Joel will return in the sequel because they helped announce the information of the movie, but luckily Jacob Elordi will return also. Netflix posted a clip that was distinctive in their Instagram featuring back Jacob as Noah Flynn, and we can’t wait to find out what happens next as he begins a long-distance connection.

The Kissing Booth 2: Plot

The movie showed Noah, us, leaving to go to college and Elle having doubts that if they’ll stay. The forthcoming film will show us Elle going to Noah’s school, where things can escape hand. Fans are currently expecting DDR actions to go into the next level in the upcoming sequel.

We will be keeping a lookout for additional insights, so stay tuned.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

