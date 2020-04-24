Home TV Series Netflix The Kissing Booth 2: Release date, Cast, Plot And All The Latest...
The Kissing Booth 2: Release date, Cast, Plot And All The Latest Information

By- Vikash Kumar
The Kissing Booth is Netflix’s original movie of every young person from 2018 till now. It is a combination of love family drama.

Each one of us waits to get a movie with. This is one of the ones that make us feel like a teen every time. The story goes with one woman and two brothers.

The Kissing Booth 2 release date on Netflix

We’ve been expecting to visit The Kissing Booth 2 release date announced for the past couple of months. The launch date hasn’t been announced by Netflix yet, but it should be declared in the not too distant future.

Sometime this spring, we have also been expecting to find the movie on the service. We didn’t find the movie in April and March, but we still have hope for that spring launch date.

The Kissing Booth 2 cast

All the main cast from The Kissing Booth is back for the sequel!

While Joel Courtney is back as her very best friend joey King returns as Elle Evans. Jacob Elordi returns Elle’s boyfriend, like Noah. Those are the 3 main characters in the film.

Supporting characters from the first movie will be back, also, including Molly Ringwald, Bianca Bosch, Carson White, and Meganne Young.

The Kissing Booth two has also added several newbies into the cast, including Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Taylor Perez.

The Kissing Booth 2 Plot

In the first film, fans saw Elle Evans (Joey King) run a kissing booth at her school’s spring carnival, who unexpectedly ends up kissing her long time secret crush, Noah Flynn. Inspired from the kiss events contribute to their relationship, which Elle originally must hide from her best friend Lee.

By the close of the movie, we watch Noah and Elle parting ways as Noah goes to Harvard, and Elle begins her senior year at college. The viewers were left wondering exactly what could happen to their relationship, and this is what we hope to find out in the sequel.

The Kissing Booth 2 will show the trials and tribulations of the relationship that is long-distance and most of those who undermine this bond. What happens to their relationship is a much-awaited secret that fans are eagerly awaiting to find out.

The Kissing Booth 2 trailer: When will it out?

If something to go by the routine, as the trailer of The Kissing Booth dropped 10 days before the film premiered on the streaming platform fans might need to wait some time. You can just rewatch the movie.

