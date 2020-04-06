The Kissing Booth 2: Is Even Netflix In Strategy For Season 2 Yet

- Advertisement -

Here we now have the info that you all need to know about a sequel of The Kissing Booth!

As all of the lovers of the film know that it was among the films of the year 2018. This factor made it another hugely popular romantic comedy alongside another Netflix original called To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before.

And back in 2019, the flowing giant gave. The founders confirmed that a sequel to The Kissing Booth is finally happening.

Because a one has yet not been confirmed, if we talk about a launch date, then it’s fairly difficult. Unfortunately, we can imagine at this stage. This time, Netflix took to its official Instagram manage to post a teaser which has a vague date to keep your eye on 2020’s Spring season.

But when are we finally be able to observe this second portion of The Kissing Booth?

Resources have shown that the filming this sequel had started in June of 2019 and finished back in October of 2019. If we do some calculations, it may be reasoned that the part may release sometime in May 2020 on the streaming stage, but again, this is no reliable suspect.

Down under is some exciting news about the cast members! Read to learn!

Because here we’ve got the news about the cast members in the series, you all can tighten your excitement belts. Netflix has confirmed formally it that Maisie Richardson Sellers, as well as Taylor Perez, have joined the cast for this series. According to the description provided, both are going to be the love interests but nit for one another.