The Kissing Booth 2: Check Out The Released Date, Cast And Everything You Should To Know

The Kissing Booth has been among the most-rewatched Netflix movies of 2018, making it a second hugely popular adolescent rom-com along with To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. And so, in 2019, Netflix gave the fans what they wanted for Valentine’s Day and verified that The Kissing Booth 2 was happening.

The Kissing Booth 2 release date on Netflix

We have been hoping to visit The Kissing Booth two release date announced for the last few months. The launch date hasn’t been announced by Netflix but it should be declared shortly.

This spring we have been hoping to see the film on the service. Unfortunately, we didn’t see the film in March and April, but we have hope for this spring release date.

The Kissing Booth 2 cast

All the main cast from The Kissing Booth is back for the sequel!

While Joel Courtney is back as her best friend, Lee, joey King returns as Elle Evans. Noah is returned by Jacob Elordi. Those are the 3 main characters in the movie.

Other characters in the first film will be back such as Bianca Bosch Molly Ringwald, Carson White, and Meganne Young.

The Kissing Booth two has also introduced several newbies into the cast, such as Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Taylor Perez.

Kissing Booth 2 trailer: When will it land?

Nothing as of yet and when we proceed when the trailer arrived for the first film 10 days before the film was released, fans could be waiting a while for footage from the sequel.

Netflix did affirm that filming on the sequel wrapped on October 18, 2019, using a video posted to its Instagram. This is the video in which Jacob Elordi was confirmed as reprising his role as Noah.

Netflix trailers are hard to predict, but we have a feeling that it’ll want to tease that the sequel. But, we already also spring quickly approaching and in March 2020, we have heard hide nor hair of it in a long time.

You can just rewatch the picture.