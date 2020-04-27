The Innocence File: Netflix’s True Crime Documentary You Can Not Afford Missing!

- Advertisement -

Observing the achievement of many of its Series, Netflix is looking forward to expanding its collection that is true-crime together with the launch of The Innocence Files. It’s a documentary series. The show portrays eight people who were accused and imprisoned in America.

Law professors Barry Scheck and Peter Neufeld developed in 1992 the Innocence Project. Organizations within the Innocence Network are dedicated to not just advocating for reform in the criminal justice system although overturning convictions but are part of it.

The show is split into three themes:

The Proof.

The Witnesses.

The Prosecution.

That is involved in each instance.

When is the Release of The Innocence Files scheduled?

The First Set of the Innocence Files streamed on April 15 on Netflix in the United Kingdom.

Netflix has not yet announced the collection of The Innocence File.

#TheInnocenceFiles tells the stories of eight wrongfully convicted people, but there are many more still awaiting justice and you can help! https://t.co/eL1zdt3mJH — innocence (@innocence) April 15, 2020

The Innocence Project has successfully worked on 189 DNA-based vindications following the report 2019, until November.

The documentary could return to examine another group of wrongful convictions.

The Innocence Files: Who is featured in the series?

Chester Hollman III:

He was sentenced to life. He was discharged but only after spending 28 decades of his life in prison and without having committed any offense!

Alfred Dewayne Brown:

He had to spend nearly a decade on death row for murder and armed robbery before being discharged.

Kenneth Wyniemko:

Was convicted of criminal misconduct based on testimony.

Levon Brooks:

He had been detained for 16 years for a three-year-old’s murder and rape.

Kennedy Brewer:

He needed to spend 13 years on death row before he was released.

Franky Carrillo:

He had to spend twenty years in prison, despite having solid pieces of evidence against the charges put him over.

Keith Harward:

He served 33 years for murder and rape he didn’t commit.

Thomas Haynesworth:

A guy who was wrongfully convicted of rape in 1984 and published in 2011.

The series also offers the co-founders of The Innocence Project and the attorneys, who put up the project that is non-profit to demonstrate the innocence of the wrongly convicted.

Also, the ones who played a significant role in erroneously accusing the eight men are interviewed, specifically Dr. Michael West, a forensic dentist.

The Innocence File: How Much True is it?

The documentary portrays the cases of eight wrongfully convicted men in the US. They lacked pieces of evidence and the tools to demonstrate their innocence. It communicates how the signs were concealed. We see how they moved on with their lives after spending years in prison for offenses they had never committed.