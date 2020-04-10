Home TV Series The Ideal Man In Black Theories For'Westworld' Season 3
The Ideal Man In Black Theories For’Westworld’ Season 3

By- Naveen Yadav
The Man in Black has been antagonizing Dolores on Westworld, however throughout last week’s event”The Mother Of Exiles,” the tables were turned: Dolores (concealed in the body of Charlotte Hale) was the sole antagonizing him. From the conclusion of the episode, she had had the Man in Black committed to a mental institution of his reality. It looked like the end to his narrative his game had finally finished as he was told by Dolores — but given what a central role it is unlikely it is the last we will ever see of him… .particularly considering there that Season two post-credits scene. Listed below are the principal theories concerning the Man in Black that could come into play.

William Is A Host

Episode 4 centered around William’s continued questioning concerning the nature of his reality. Is anything in his lifetime real? Is he? We have yet to get a response. “So which is it: Are you currently free and evil? Or blameless and helplessly enslaved?” His dead daughter, Emily, requested him, in a fantasy.

You will find Two Versions Of William Out There

The post-credits scene in Westworld’s Season 2 finale hinted that a host edition of William will eventually be set up in the park, where he’ll be run via a loop to test for fidelity. But considering that William was just checked into a mental institution, how can he possibly end up back into the playground? Consumer lfmmz predicts that there have been two versions of William popping up within the previous two seasons. The theory posits that the William we’ve seen within the park is the individual version of the personality, while the one which we’ve seen out in the real world is a host backup, thus allowing him to maintain his normal life while continuing to obsess over Ford’s games within the park. Fans now know Host William’s destiny, but leaves the fate of Human William a mystery.

John P. Johnson/HBOHis Hallucinations Are Being Inspired By Dolores
Reddit consumer Apollo-Acolyte recently theorized that the hallucinations of Emily of William are not of his own doing, but instead something that Dolores is making happen to drive him mad. When William’s neck was pricked by Dolores this was potentially proved. She could have been collecting a sample of his DNA for some motive that was larger, but imagine if she injected him with the psychedelic drug we heard about in Episode 4? It is intended to trigger hallucinations, Since the friends of Liam explained. Dolores has been dosing William with it all along.

He’s Only a Normal Human

William might truly be an average guy who discovered himself in over his mind and ended up paying the price. It’d be unlike Westworld to not incorporate some type of shocking show, but possibly not having you will end up being the biggest twist of all.

