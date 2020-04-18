Home Entertainment The House of Flowers Season 3: 'La Casa de Flores' Release date,...
The House of Flowers Season 3: ‘La Casa de Flores’ Release date, Plot, Cast and Everything We Know So Far

By- Anoj Kumar
Even though most of the world is in lockdown, many of us are trying to find ways to keep ourselves occupied as we stay confined indoors. Luckily providers come to the rescue Netflix, which includes a ton of new releases.

‘The House of Flowers’ aka ‘La Casa de Flores’ about a dysfunctional upper-class Mexican family that owns the prestigious eponymous blossom shop was an immediate hit when it published in August 2018, even sparking the #PaulinadelaMoraChallenge where lovers would attempt to replicate the eldest de la Mora sibling’s signature slow Mexican accent.

Season 1 revealed the de la Mora family patriarch Ernesto’s mistress wreaking havoc when she kills herself, prompting him to bring his kid that was illegitimate to live with three children and his wife.

Season 2 picks up following the de la Mora family’s matriarch Virginia’s death and continued using the same energy as the very first season as secrets come to light and connections are messed around with.

The House of Flowers Season 3 Release date

The third season of ‘The House of Flowers’ will Release on Netflix on April 23.

The House of Flowers Season 3 Plot

The first season explores the dysfunctional dynamics between Ernesto and his family — wife Virginia children Julian, Elena and Paulina. Virginia is the face of’The House of Flowers’, the household’s prestigious flower enterprise. Ernesto’s mistress Roberta, who narrates the series, was helping his side company is conduct by Ernesto, a drag cabaret called The House of Flowers. Her ex-husband, who transitioned to a girl, returns with her teenaged son while Elena returns with her boyfriend Dominique After the eldest de la Mora sibling, Paulina and Maria Jose, separated.

In Season 2, after Virginia expires, her kids go their different ways. However, they return to honor their mom and get cheated on Diego, their former accountant who stole cash at the end of Season 1.

Season 3 could potentially be the show. There is currently not a lot of details. Keep your eye on this space for updates.

