‘The Haunting Of Bly Manor’ Unlikely To Be Delayed By Coronavirus

The current Coronavirus pandemic has had a massive effect on the filmmaking industry. Film productions were made to shut down and film theaters had to do the same. Because of this, this has forced a shift in release dates for shows as well as both completed and incomplete movies. There is now some fantastic news as well, while the bad news on that front does not appear to end. It turns out that Mike Flanagan does not believe the Coronavirus pandemic will at all delay The Haunting of Bly Manor.

The majority of the production before the Coronavirus outbreak of the show took hold, as it turns out. From meeting with quarantine 16, the majority of the post-production efforts are simply happening. At the moment this means everything is”on schedule”, which there should not be any expected delay for The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Here’s what Mike Flanagan especially had to say, through Twitter:

The newest season titled The Haunting of Bly Manor is a place to adapt the famous Henry James novel The Turn of the Screw.

Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, and Kate Siegel will all return from The Haunting of Hill House albeit as fresh characters. They will also be joined by new cast members including Amelia Eve, T’Nia Miller, and Rahul Kohli.

This new year will also share several supervisors Ciarán Foy & Ben Howling, Yolanda Ramke, Liam Gavin, and Axelle Carolyn.

Hopefully, things continue to work out for the upcoming new show which we can expect more official announcements regarding The Haunting of Bly Manor very soon from Netflix.