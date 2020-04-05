The Good Position Season 4: Can there be another Year, perhaps? Release Date,

- Advertisement -

The favorite American dream comedy TV series The Good Place is quite a favorite collection of NBC, and also a rarity among its genre. The series made a debut in the year 2016 and has 4 seasons using an amazing 8.2 ratings.

The fantastic Position Season 4 Release Date:

The fourth and final season started broadcasting in the year 2019, which is last year, 26th September, in the united states. The season has been released on Netflix UK the day after

The season went on a mid-season break and came back to our screens again this year in the UK, on January, 9th in the US and around January.

Fans have been wondering and asking questions if there will be a fifth season of the show, unfortunately, I have to write that there will not be another season, as been mentioned that the fourth will be the final season, but it’s good the series ends before the plot gets hauled far. Michael Schur mentioned in an open letter that he started to feel like four seasons — 50 episodes- was sufficient to tell the story.

The cast of The Good Location:

Kristen Bell as Eleanor Shellstrop

D’Arcy Carden as Janet

Manny Jacinto as Jason Mendoza

Ted Danson as Michael William

Jackson Harper as Chidi Anagonye

Jameela Jamil as Tahani Al-Jamil

The plot or premise of The Great Location:

The story of the series is put in an afterlife, where individuals are sent after death, the afterlife is categorized as a Good location and Bad Location. Individuals are assigned a score according to their doings on life on earth. Those with the greatest scores are delivered into a good location and they have to enjoy eternal happiness with their every wish granted, this place has an AI called Janet.