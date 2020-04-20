The game of “God Of War 5” Release Date And All Other Latest information

- Advertisement -

Fans are currently waiting for the God of War game’s announcement. The developer confirmed that the match is in the early phases, but no huge announcement was made by Santa Monica.

- Advertisement -

The game director Cory Barlog teased the project God of War 5. He gave a hint that Atreus and Kratos will return on the PlayStation 5. He denied although blog disclosed Kotaku for games. God of War’s developer is employing.

Upgrades

Kotaku stated he’s brainstormed enough God of War story ideas for the new games. He also cleared Santa Monica doesn’t have five games and where he spoke candidly. Well, the Barlog has substance to work with for God of War 5.

The developer also posted a project. He’ll discuss the battle system, revolutionaries and technicians.

Release Date of God of War 5

According to Santa Monica, there is a need such as technicians battle systems, and even enemies. Hence the match is at the development phase, and according to some sources, the God of War will announce the news concerning the launch date. It’s hoping that God of War 5 will probably arrive in late 2020.