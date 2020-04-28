The ‘Friends’ Meet Again

- Advertisement -

If you’ve been dying to see a Friends special starring all of the friends you adore, well, your fantasy has finally come true. Only a couple of weeks ago, we heard a Friends reunion deal was imminent, and it looks like it’s finally done. The exceptional Friends reunion is happening for v, which is also going to be the exclusive streaming home of the whole Friends series going forward.

Two different reports have supported the deal, including one from Variety and another from The Hollywood Reporter. On top of this, all of your favorite celebrities posted exactly the Exact Same It is Happening message on Instagram, captioning the same Friends photograph:

HBO Max has since supported the information, via Kevin Reilly, chief content officer in HBO Max and president of TBS, TNT, and truTV:

You can call this one where they all got back together — we are currently reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa, and Matthew for an HBO Max unique that will be programmed alongside the whole’ Friends’ library. I became aware of friends’ when it had been at the very early phases of development than had the opportunity to work on the series and have reveled in seeing it catch on with viewers generation after generation. It taps into an era when buddies — and crowds — gathered instantly and we believe that spirit will be captured by this reunion unique, uniting fans.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and vare back to the reunion, and they will hit the original Friends soundstage, Stage 24, on the v Studio lot in Burbank. Each of the celebrities will get at least $2.5 million for the special, Variety notes.

Variety claims the special and the 236 episodes will be accessible when HBO Max premieres, which can be set to take place sooner or later in May. They’ll soon have to start shooting it if that’s true. The special will be directed by Ben Winston.

As a Friends enthusiast who rewatches the entire thing every few years, I cannot wait for it to occur.