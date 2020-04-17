The First Non-China Apple Store Reopening Is In South Korea, Where Apple Has a Single store in the city of Seoul

- Advertisement -

The very first Apple store out China is set to reopen this weekend, after the iPhone maker’s sweeping move to briefly shutter all its stores outside China for an extended period as a consequence of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The first non-China store reopening is in South Korea, where Apple has a single store in the city of Seoul.

South Korea has done a better job than almost any other nation in the world in terms of testing and mitigation efforts about the virus.

It has been nearly a month now since Apple clarified its closed of all stores out of China as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic could remain in place” until further notice,” but that won’t be true for much longer — for a single store, at least.

The iPhone maker’s first shop outside China is set to reopen this weekend, on April 18, in South Korea, where Apple has one store in the upscale Seoul area of Gangnam. Its reopening reflects the reality that South Korea has done a job that is much better than any other country in combating with the coronavirus, regarding both testing and containment efforts. And this report follows the information of a memo that Apple senior vice president of retail and also people Deirdre O’Brien sent a couple of weeks ago, noting that shops in the united states would remain closed until early May.

- Advertisement -

The site for that South Korea store reveals it will reopen with decreased hours, from noon till 8 pm, for now. Along these same lines, what we’ll likely see is that the company continue to start the remainder of its non-China shop footprint in many waves, to ensure Apple is not trying to do too much too fast and is watching to make certain this does not have an impact on local disease prices.

In January, all its stores closed in China as a reminder. All 42 of these reopened a couple of weeks into March, but the company announced on March 14 that its 460 Apple Stores in the rest of the world would shut through March 27 (earlier that time was changed to an indefinite closure).

“There is no mistaking the struggle of this instant,” Apple CEO Tim Cook wrote in a memo announcing the closures. “The complete Apple family is indebted to the heroic first responders, doctors, nurses, researchers, public health specialists and public servants worldwide who have contributed every ounce of their soul to help the world meet this moment. We do not yet know with certainty when the best danger will be supporting us.”

In tandem with the closing of its stores, Apple has announced that its annual developer conference will change its in-person elements to a new virtual format this year.