The First Known Coronavirus Death in America: 57-Year-Old Girl Has Revealed That Her Heart”Burst” as a result of the disease.

The first known coronavirus death in America happened on February 6th, much earlier than initially believed.

An autopsy report for the 57-year-old woman has revealed that her heart”burst” as a result of the disease.

The patient was in otherwise excellent health, but she’d reported flu-like symptoms in the days before her departure.

Reports last week revealed that people died of coronavirus in the US weeks before the death that was registered. The very first COVID-19 death happened in Kirkland, Washington on February 29th, according to figures. But evaluation results in Santa Clara, California, show that people died of COVID-19 complications before that, on February 17th and 6th. That means as the disorder needs around 14 days of incubation before patients exhibit symptoms these patients may have been infected at any point in mid-to-late January.

New details about the February 6th sufferer have come to light, revealing that the core of the 57-year-old patient had”burst” as a consequence of the disease.

Patricia Dowd had reported flu-like symptoms in the days before her departure, says The Chronicle, that got an autopsy report. The procedure revealed the presence of the virus. However, the damage the disease did for her heart was that which proved to be fatal.

“There is something abnormal about the fact that a normal heart has burst open,” said Bay Area forensic pathologist Dr. Judy Melinek, that read the report. She stated it had also ruptured. “Normal hearts don’t rupture.”

“This hub ruptured or tore open because of an illness of the heart muscle caused by the coronavirus,” Melinek said. Recent reports have revealed that COVID-19 can frequently attack the heart, and a few patients coming into the emergency area on suspicion of a heart attack were experiencing odd COVID-19 symptoms.

Dr. Susan Parson, who performed the autopsy, said of 5-foot-1, 165-pound Dowd that she was”moderately obese” but was otherwise healthy and had no other medical conditions.

The patient had developed moderate pneumonia, according to UCSF pathologist Dr. Andrew Connolly, who reviewed the report. He said it’s possible that the inflammation of the heart was brought on by the virus or an autoimmune response. The autopsy shows Dowd tested negative for the flu, parainfluenza, and respiratory disorders at the time. Drugs and alcohol weren’t found in her system.

The Santa Clara medical examiner guessed these early deaths happened due to COVID-19, but the samples maintained for Dowd and two additional individuals were just tested. They all came back positive. It is unclear where other patients and Dowd caught the disease.

The Chronicle also got the autopsy report to get a 69-year-old man who died on February 17th. The reason for death was COVID-19 infection complicating Type 2 diabetes and hypertension. The man had reported that fever and cough until he died, and the autopsy discovered traces in his trachea, but not in other organs.

The report notes that other Santa Clara County Chief Medical Examiner Michelle Jorden has retroactively analyzed tissue from 29 individuals who died after displaying flu-like symptoms. Nine of them tested positive, and also the earliest was Dowd.