The First Disney-Approved Simpsons Short Can Be Obtained on Disney Plus Right Now

- Advertisement -

Nevertheless, the Maggie-centric’ Play date with Destiny’ is not the first brief to operate in front of an animated movie

Onward landed Disney Plus a week past, which meant that the animated film’s accompanying brief was sure to follow.

Except, when Onward was in theaters about a month ago, instead of the conventional Pixar brief, a Simpsons cartoon, entitled Play date with Destiny, played before it. That’s some candy company synergy directly there.

- Advertisement -

The short centers around the youngest member of the Simpson household, Maggie, who has a meet-cute with a dashing stranger at the park and spends a blissful day performing baby actions with him on the playground (which in her imagination becomes a luxurious intimate affair). But the play date is over and Maggie spends the rest of the longing for her connection and nearly but not reuniting with him. The tension! The play! The pining!

Play date with Destiny comprises some background gags to please any Simpsons fan, but the majority of the humor comes from the enjoyable juxtaposition of how Maggie perspectives the world within her baby eyes and exactly what the term is really like. Her baby boyfriend is shoving sand to her mouth, while Maggie photos dining on chocolate-covered berries at a restaurant.

Even though Play date with Destiny is the initial Simpsons short attached to a Disney movie, it’s not the first Simpsons brief attached to an animated film. In 2012, another Maggie-focused short entitled The Longest Daycare, premiered before Ice Age: Continental Drift (along with… The Life of Pi), and even earned an Oscar nomination at the Animated Short category. So while it is certainly odd to see the Mickey Mouse emblem turning into Homer’s smiling face, The Simpsons team lending characters to more family-friendly bites isn’t something unique to their brand new Disney family.