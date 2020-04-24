Home Entertainment The Dragon Prince Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Every...
The Dragon Prince Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Every upcoming News

By- Alok Chand
The Dragon Prince Season 4 is certain to be one of the most anticipated shows among those of you with a Netflix subscription. The Dragon Prince is exceptional among them, although Netflix has a huge selection of animated shows.

The Dragon Prince Season 4

The Dragon Prince Season 4 Has a Great Deal of Hype About It

That is because a lot of the library of Netflix comes out of Japan from shows. These are not original shows, but instead, content that they have licensed from elsewhere. The Dragon Prince is a good one at that and a Netflix initial series.

At a library of content that features shows like Cowboy Bebop and Fullmetal Alchemist, shoulder stands to shoulder them. It’s a dedicated fan following, and the show’s creators churned episodes out.

Season 1 surfaced on September 14, 2018, Season 2 fell on February 15, 2019, and Season 3 published on November 22, 2019. These seasons have 9 episodes each. Which means that we got 27 episodes of the in a little more than a year.

It’s Extremely Talented Folks Working On It

That is both a testament to the quality of the series in addition to the confidence in it of Netflix. Netflix is notorious for canceling shows the following two seasons. Thus, for them to provide the green light on three seasons of a series so quickly is unbelievable.

It is not a surprise that this series has proven to be amazing. Aaron Ehasz is its showrunner. A number of you may be familiar with that name already. That’s because he was the head writer on the incredible Avatar: The Last Airbender series of Nickelodeon.

So, with this much pedigree behind it, Season 4 arriving Netflix may seem to be a foregone conclusion. Certainly, it’s going to get revived, right? Well, it is not so straightforward. It has been nearly 5 months since the show’s third season dropped. Yet, we have not heard anything concerning The Dragon Prince Season 4 from Netflix.

Controversial Reason Why The Dragon Prince Season 4 May Not Happen

For a series that released new episodes so quickly, that is quite curious. There may be a good reason why this has occurred. Danika Harrod, a former employee at Wonderstorm, which created The Dragon Prince, has accused Aaron Ehasz of sexism.

She added her voice concerning Ehasz’s behavior to a different person’s complaints. She even goes on to say that this is one.

Netflix tends to take such cases. They famously fired Kevin Spacey out of House Of Cards after accusation against him began piling up. This might be one of the reasons which are holding The Dragon Prince Season 4 up. It’s up to Netflix.

