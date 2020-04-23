The COVID-19 Coronavirus Outbreak Burst AroundThe World

- Advertisement -
Others include NBC’s Peacock as well as Quibi, but HBO Max will come roaring from the gate in a way that neither of these will be able to thanks for the ability to offer HBO’s record of originals as well as programs and shows from Warner Bros., New Line, DC Entertainment, TNT, and much more.
Additionally, Charter subscribers who now subscribe to HBO can get HBO Max at no cost. Even before the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak burst around the world, this season was already shaping up to be jam-packed on the streaming media front, with the launch of a handful of high-profile new streaming video solutions including Quibi,” NBC’s streamer Peacock, also, soon, an all-new and even more content-packed grade of HBO called HBO Max.HBO Max is exactly what the title implies — the”Max” reflects the fact that this subscription offering is a super-stacked variant that will give users a lot more to watch outside what you get with a normal HBO subscription. You’ll have HBO’s standard original programming with this tour, of course, but also 10,000 hours of articles at launch including extras out of HBO’s parent company WarnerMedia like Friends (which the firm stole from Netflix) as well as TV classics like The Year of Bel-Air, The Big Bang Theory, and South Park. This item will cost $15/month when it launches in May (we don’t have an exact date yet), which sets it on the top side when compared with the cost of competitions such as Netflix (the hottest tier of that prices $13/month) and Disney+ ($7/month). But there is good news on that front — a few of you will be getting this for the amount of nothing. Already, we understood that AT&T clients who subscribed to HBO will get HBO Max for free. The exact same also holds for Charter Communications Inc. readers who currently subscribe to HBO. That is based on a press release from WarnerMedia, which notes that all Charter’s present HBO subscribers, including subscribers in its Spectrum Silver and Gold video packs, will automatically access HBO Max and its expanded programming for no extra cost. Better yet, no actions will be needed on their part, prior to signing into the HBO Max app.
“Charter was a longtime distributor of our networks and on-demand content and also a valued partner for our company,” explained Rich Warren, president of WarnerMedia Distribution.
Among the additional content, HBO Max will be able to boast are shows and programs from the likes of Warner Bros., New Line, DC Entertainment, TNT, TBS, truTV, the Cartoon Network, and much more. A Friends reunion special is also in the works, though the time of its release on HBO Max is up in the air for now. It had been proposed as a marquee offering meant to be available at launch, but got scuttled as a consequence of the coronavirus pushing it and so many other Hollywood productions to have put on hold.
