The Coronavirus May Change How Colleges And Universities Use Standardized Tests Such As The SAT And ACTs Within Their Admissions Procedure.

SAT and ACTs this spring have been canceled per social distancing guidelines.

Some colleges are temporarily dropping SAT and ACT requirements due to this coronavirus.

When the coronavirus pandemic doesn’t detract, at-home testing may become an alternative.

The coronavirus may completely alter the way colleges and universities utilize standardized tests like the SAT as part of the admissions procedure. With big gatherings longer permitted on account of social bookmarking procedures, it is not surprising that springtime dates for the ACT and the SAT were canceled weeks. There have been talks about supplying the examinations in August.

What’s more, the College Board earlier today announced that if schools are forced to remain closed at the onset of the school year this fall, there might be an option for students to take the SAT at home.

“Our primary principle with the SAT and all our work must be to keep families and students secure,” David Coleman of the College Board said concerning the matter. “The next principle would be to choose the SAT as broadly accessible as possible for pupils who wish to test, whatever the economic or public health conditions.”

As to how the evaluation might be handled in a way to preclude cheating that remains unclear.

The Wall Street Journal adds:

About one million pupils from the high-school course of 2021 who had signed up to take the SAT this spring were not able to do so, the College Board said, with roughly three-quarters of those scheduled to take the examination on college days.

Mr. Coleman explained that if colleges do not reopen in the autumn –that he called”more unlikely”–the College Board will make certain that an at-home option is available. He said that version of the SAT, which could utilize remote proctoring, will be”easy, secure and fair, accessible to all valid to be used in school admissions.”

In light of this, some colleges and universities are choosing to temporarily drop the SAT and ACT as prerequisites for entrance. Some of the schools include the University of California Berkeley, Indiana University, Auburn University, University of Virginia, and UNLV.

This is undeniably a massive change for the U.S. educational system since the SAT was used as a member of their school admissions process for nearly 100 decades. Now, it’s impossible to predict how things will play out given that we have allegedly been nearing a coronavirus”summit” for a couple of days now. And while some towns have seen a decrease in the number of coronavirus instances cities are still seeing an influx of patients.

“We are nearing the summit right now,” CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield said earlier this week. “I believe we will firstly, hopefully, this week, we’ll have the ability to say when.”