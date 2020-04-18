Home Entertainment The Circle Game: Netflix reality TV will be a mix of Black...
The Circle Game: Netflix reality TV will be a mix of Black Mirror and Catfish, When is it Releasing?

By- Anoj Kumar
Netflix has released the trailer for a new reality show that will soon appear in France. That really is The Circle Game.

While the French is going through a challenging period connected to containment, Netflix has therefore announced very good news!

Eh yes! Imagine that for the first time, the platform will broadcast its own reality TV show that is French. A great first! It is called The Circle Game.

And on April 9, the application will then be online for fun. Pile-coat during confinement. What drown of flowing fans, the boredom!

And for good reason! The Netflix show is, therefore, a British confinement program broadcast on Channel 4’s perfect replica. But this time, the participants will be French… And of all ages!

It will, therefore, be possible to discover profiles. Young people like people aged!

THE CIRCLE GAME: ORIGINAL TELE-REALITY

In order to spice up the interest of Internet users, Netflix consequently released the first trailer for The Circle Game. We adore! It’s a combination between the Black Mirror and series.

The voiceover then clarifies the principle of The Circle Game: “This is a sport on social networking, in which players compete to become the most popular. And make 100.00 euros.”

“They will live in the exact same building. However, in flats that are various. They will be able to communicate via social networking,’The Circle’.

And that’s not all! “The goal is to become the most popular within the group. The least well-known players will be obstructed. And moved. It is a game where you don’t really know who you are playing .”

One thing is certain! This fact TV appears very different from current programs. Which are available on the small display. Internet users are eager to detect this product!

