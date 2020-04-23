- Advertisement -

The key point should not be overlooked, although scientists debate the source of this coronavirus: flaws and the lies of the Chinese Communist Party prevented the planet from comprising the outbreak.

On March 17, reported the strange story of a paper written by two Chinese researchers, Dr. Botao Xiao from South China University of Technology, Guangzhou, and Dr. Lei Xiao, by Wuhan University of Science and Technology, published on the global scholarly database Research Gate, where it disappeared a couple of days after having been uploaded. As mentioned in that guide, we’re not scientists and don’t have any way of assessing the reliability of the research. But, Dr. Botao Xiao is a senior scientist, using over a dozen papers published in international scholarly publications, and the investigators can’t be suspected of creating anti-Chinese propaganda because they function for a public college in China.

The 2 Xiaos claimed that COVID-19 comes indeed from rodents but, since there are no wild bats carrying that type of virus in or around Wuhan, it is more probable that those bats came out of a single or two Wuhan laboratories, whose activities are shrouded in secrecy.

On March 17, the renowned scientific journal Nature published a post on the virus,” written by Dr. Kristian G. Andersen, Dr. Andrew Rambaut, Dr. W. Ian Lipkin, Dr. Edward C. Holmes, and Dr. Robert F. Garry. They maintained that”it’s unlikely” that the virus” emerged through laboratory manipulation,” and it’s more likely that it arrived to humans either via bats or through a different animal, a mammal known as the pangolin.

International media, perhaps not with no Chinese input signal, were fast to market the article as”debunking” the”fake news” about a lab origin of the virus. Certainly, it did debunk the Chinese bogus news regarding the origin of the virus in American laboratories. The Character article, on the other hand, was likely written before the Xiaos uploaded their newspaper on ResearchGate, and doesn’t really contradict it. The Xiaos did not assert that the virus was created on purpose in a Chinese lab, but suggested the possibility that the bats that disperse it came from one of two labs.

On March 20, Alexandre Hassanin, professor at the Institute of Systematics, Evolution, and Biodiversity of the Sorbonne University in Paris, found that the virus inducing COVID-19 could be”the result of a recombination between two distinct viruses, one close to RaTG13 and the other closer to the pangolin virus. To put it differently, it’s a chimera between two prerequisite viruses”, whereas RaTG13 is a betacoronavirus, i.e., one of four genres (alpha, beta, delta, gamma) of coronaviruses which descend (such as the alphacoronavirus) in the bat gene pool. Betacoronaviruses, Hassanin said, “have already been discovered, mainly in bats, but also in humans. For instance, RaTG13, isolated by a bat of those species Rhinolophus affinis gathered in China’s Yunan Province, has recently been described as quite very similar” to the current coronavirus,” with genome sequences equal to 96%.” This is exactly what the Xiaos reported: “Two descriptions of this virus published on Character this week signaled that the genome sequences from patients were 96 percent or 89% identical to the Bat CoV ZC45 coronavirus initially found in Rhinolophus affinis.” The Xiaos pointed at two Character newspapers, one published by a pool of Chinese colleagues on February 3 and another by a second group of Chinese coworkers on precisely the same date.

Nature is, clearly, publishing several papers on the subject, updating researches as new data become available because this is how science continues: empirically, by trial and error. Both key points on which the scientists’ attention focuses are (1) the way of this recombination of two different viruses and (2) the intermediate host which passed the infection to human beings. The recombination mechanism of the two viruses (transmitted respectively by bats’ and pangolins), according to Dr. Hassanin,” had been clarified in coronaviruses… It’s important that you know that recombination causes a new virus capable. For recombination to happen, both divergent viruses must have infected the exact same organism simultaneously.” Therefore the question, in Dr. Hassanin’s word, is: “where organism did this recombination occur? (a bat, a pangolin or some other species?) And most importantly, under which states did this recombination take place?”. We do not know. Since Drs. Botao Xiao and Lei Xiao wrote,”[t]here was possible all-natural recombination or an intermediate arrangement of the coronavirus, yet little evidence was reported.”

There is another sentence in Dr. Hassanin’s post worth highlighting: the virus we have to manage today is”that a chimera between two economists that are preexisting ” I’m not a virologist nor a doctor. I am a journalist, quitting where dots stop and trying to connect dots. In genetics, a chimera is a single organism composed of cells with more than one distinct DNA. It draws its name from the mythical monster of Greek, Etruscan, and Roman mythologies. It is also curious to remember that in the 2000 movie Mission: Impossible 2 it is the title of a mysterious deadly virus able to destroy everything which fortunately the good guys eventually destroy. The Xiaos’ disappeared paper used the exact same expression, it is”that a chimeric virus.”

The Character post suggests that chimera is the fruit of a natural combination. The Xiaos said that this is possible, but perhaps not likely considering the situation. The question remains: what are the two laboratories in Wuhan’s activities mentioned in Xiao newspaper and the Xiao? Were facts deliberately hidden by the CCP on the origin of the virus? While it was, in reality, the main cause of the problem, with delays and its cover-ups, propaganda tried to introduce the CCP since the remedy to the virus crisis. As columnist Josh Rogin suggested in a Washington Post informative article about the disorder, we should all call it, rather than the”Chinese virus,” that the”CCP virus.” As Rogin wrote