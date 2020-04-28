The Boys season 2 release date: When will it premiere?

- Advertisement -

Eager to find out more about the child of Homelander? Amazon has not announced an official release date for its next season just yet, but it is clear it has a lot of faith in The Boys stated that it already renewed it earlier year one even aired.

But, we do understand that season two will arrive mid-2020 thanks to a post shared with Karl Urban on social networking. Now that filming wrapped, expect to hear a specific release date soon.

On April 14, 2020, we are aware that showrunner Eric Kripke is working hard on both out of the comfort of their own home because of the lockdown.

The Boys season 2 story

Much of this season 2 story will take care of the aftermath of the grand show of Homelander, in addition to charting the escape of The Female, Frenchie, Hughie, and Mother’s Milk now they’re about the FBI hitlist. Though, he has offered up a tease of what is to come, including a look by producer Seth Rogen.

“In season two, we are filming a film within a [show] known as Dawn of the Seven,” Kripke explained to EW, “We’re all talking about wouldn’t it be great if Seth was one of the main characters of the film [if] he was similar to the Agent Coulson of the group? If his schedule is clear, we will do that.”

Jack Quaid, who plays Hughie on the series, has teased even larger bets this time. “nobody is ready,” he informs. “It’s just absolutely bonkers. I put it this way, the scale is a great deal bigger. I believe we have topped season one, in terms of insane moments which make you say’ What the hell?”’ I have done things this season that are definite firsts for me in my career, and that I probably won’t do them again since.”

At CCXP, Anthony Starr (who performs Homelander) also disclosed what we could expect from his character (via Collider): “it is an inner journey. It gets fucking weird, and I can’t tell you what, but I’ve completed a few of the strangest things I have ever done” Let’s hope it doesn’t involve milk…

Karen Fukuhara (The Female) adds: [Show founder Eric Kripke] desires it to be large, more activity, bigger sets, all that. However, he wanted every personality into their past to dive. It just digs deeper.”

This was backed up by a current look from a lot of the throw in the C2E2, where Urban explained that”you are likely to love year two” and that Billy Butcher’s dog, Terror, will also make an appearance.