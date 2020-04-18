Home TV Series Amazon Prime The Boys Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer And Everything You...
TV SeriesAmazon Prime

The Boys Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer And Everything You Know So Far

By- Vikash Kumar
The Boys are coming back to town with another season filled with play and thriller, and season two was renewed before season one aired Amazon Prime, also looking at the reviews of this show, it’s been an excellent success for Amazon.

Additionally, but the series turned into one of the most-watched Amazon series fans are excited for season two.

The Boys began filming for their season two in Toronto, so we do have a trailer for season two, here’s the trailer for everyone that missed it!

When will The Boys season 2 be released?

We’re yet to be told an official release date although Amazon has supported new episodes. Karl Urban, who plays with the Butcher to vigilante Billy, lately demonstrated filming has wrapped on season two — and also that the new episodes will hit screens from mid-2020.

Who Will Be In The Cast For Season 2?

So far we all recognize that The Boys is a superhero web collection. All the characters of this Season 1 will be in the upcoming period too. Some of the significant characters such as Hugh Campbell Billy Butcher, Annie January aka Starlight and Marvin are being played by Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, and Laz Alonso. And they will be seen in Season 2 too. Founders could incorporate some new supporting characters also to make the plot more interesting. But nothing is confirmed yet.

What Would Be The Storyline of Season 2?

The last and also the eighth episode of The Boys’ Season 1 was very climactic. Many fascinating facts were revealed by it. So Season 2 will start at Season 1’s endpoint. The story will revolve around Becca and her fan, Butcher. However, for now, the only confirmation is that Season 2 will have 8 episodes.
