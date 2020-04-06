Home Entertainment The Boys Season 2: Release Date and Twist. Whatever You Will Need...
Entertainment

The Boys Season 2: Release Date and Twist. Whatever You Will Need to Learn About The Upcoming Season!

By- Alok Chand
The Amazon Prime show, The Boys, is set to make a return with a brand new season. The filming of the second season had started much before this introduction season’s premiere, and the very first year premiered on July 26, 2019. The Boys show is based on a series of graphic novels by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. Amazon Prime is being streamed on by the first period of this series.

The Boys Season 2: Release Date and Twist.

The release date of The Boys Season 2

Due to the epidemic of COVID-19, many of the shows and movies have stalled their production. However, the pandemic won’t affect this show because the filming is already done, and the editing is going to be done indoors. The second season was expected to premiere from July 2020, however, the pandemic outbreak could lead to a previous release. The Instagram handle of the series has been upgrading.

The showrunner, Eric Kripke, has tweeted lately regarding the upcoming season and urged the public to see the first season, “Raging instance of Apocalypse Anxiety? There’s a cure! Watch #TheBoysTV on @PrimeVideo! See the series reviewers call”blasphemous” &” a sick work of perversion. And I am hard at work (remotely) on #Season2. Here are a couple of shots! @antonystarr @TheBoysTV

He also gave a sneak peek at the new look of these 2 personalities, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and Homelander (Antony Starr). Kripke added two photos taken of his worktable as he worked on the year. Both the photos were of the new appearances of Billy Butcher, Homelander and the characters, with an extreme close-up.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, actor Antony Starr teased about Aya Cash, “She is the grenade that gets thrown into Homelander’s world and the world of the Seven. She causes me many issues.”

