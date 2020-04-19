Home TV Series Amazon Prime The Boys Season 2: premiere Date, cast, Plot And Other Major Update
The Boys Season 2: premiere Date, cast, Plot And Other Major Update

By- Vikash Kumar
Amazon’s The Boys turns the squeaky-clean superhero archetype on its head. Based on the comic book series of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, the series is about a vigilante group eponymously known as”The Boys” whose objective is to tear the country’s top superheroes, who are, for the most part, under the constraint of mega-corporation Vought International and usually corrupt as hell. In a world where superheroes are subject to the whims, marketing, and privileges of a major business, things are certain to get dark and messy.

Season 1 just premiered in late July, but it doesn’t look like we’re going to have to wait too long for Season 2 — Amazon announced it had already renewed the series for another year in 2019’s San Diego Comic-Con. Production seems to be rolling along: executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg told Collider in August 2019 they had watched the first episode of Season 2. With the continuation of Billy, Hughie, the Homelander, and everyone else’s stories about the horizon, here’s everything we know about The Boys Season two.

When will The Boys Season 2 premiere?

Filming recently wrapped an Instagram post from actor Karl Urban, and Season 2, we could expect it to reach at Amazon Video in mid-2020. Expect a certain premiere date in the forthcoming months.

The Boys season 2 cast

  • Jack Quaid as Hughie
  • Chace Crawford as The Deep
  • Patton Oswalt
  • Aya Cash as Stormfront
  • Billy Butcher as Karl Urban
  • Erin Moriarty as Starlight

The Boys season 2 plot: What will happen in the next season?

As they struggle The Boy’s primary story focused on the tale of a group of vigilantes. From the first season, Butcher needed to take revenge and assumed that Homelander is the cause of the departure of his wife. But in the long run, we noticed that Becca is alive and raising the son of the hero.

The season 2 of The Boys will start soon following the incidents of this season 1 and we will see scenes of both Butcher and Becca together. According to reports, a new villain is likely to be taken on board 2 Stormfront, from the comic strips, Aya Cash will perform the role of her.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

