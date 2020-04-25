- Advertisement -

0/2020 is here, but the coronavirus lockdown is putting a damper on gatherings and celebrations.

Pot lovers have taken to the world wide web to voice their displeasure, and the memes are streaming.

Avoiding public areas and nixing smoke sessions with buddies is not fun, but it is the best thing to do when a respiratory disorder is sweeping the globe. It’s officially 4/20/2020. For a great deal of people, it’s just a different day, but if you like marijuana — be it for medical or recreational purposes — it is a pretty particular holiday. Unfortunately, we are also in the middle of a worldwide health catastrophe, and the book coronavirus pandemic is a serious blow to what could otherwise be the mother of all pothead celebrations. You do not have to look far on the internet to find bud fans bemoaning the fact that lockdown has put a damper on their plans to meet up with friends or attend large public gatherings in the title of this plant that is glorious. The silver lining here is that if you tell someone they can’t leave the house, but provide them a few marijuana and a computer, the memes flow. Twitter, as usual, is a fantastic place to kick back and enjoy some comedy from the 4/20 audience. Now that many of us have been”quarantined,” the holiday has ignited a lot of imagination.