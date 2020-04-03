Home Top Stories The Blacklist Season 8 Air Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything You...
The Blacklist Season 8 Air Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything You Should To Know

By- Vikash Kumar
This American crime thriller has gripped all of us with its unique storyline; a famed criminal (who was part of the U.S. Navy) is currently working with the F.B.I. to catch those criminals that he’d worked with before. The Blacklist, airing on the N.B.C., is currently returning to the television with another thrilling time and we simply can’t wait!

When Is It Releasing?

The Blacklist has released seven seasons up until now and just got renewed for another one! In February 2020, the N.B.C. affirmed the eighth season, but an exact release date hasn’t been announced yet. We’re expecting Season 8 to come outside by September 2020!

Who Has Been Cast?

The cast has not been released yet. We are expecting the characters that are primary to be cast the same. James Spader is bound as a return as Raymond (Red) Reddington.

While, Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Laura Sohn, Megan Boone, Harry Lennix and Hisham Tawfiq will be cast as Donald Ressler, Aram Mojtabai, Alina Park, Elizabeth (Liz) Keene, Harold Cooper, and Dembe Zuma respectively.

What Is The plot?

The official trailer of The Blacklist Season 8 has not been published yet. So, the fans have been wondering about the franchise’s future. Without any revelations or signs, some have been imagining this year may prove to be the finale.

The storyline of the year is going to be hard to predict since the past three episodes of Season 3 have yet to be released. Of the fans are theorizing about the criminal turned detective motives and identity in addition to his nature that is erratic and it might cause the finale. As for today, let us now await the end of Season 7 and then hope for the release of Season 8!

