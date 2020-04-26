Home Entertainment The Bigger Picture: 'The Social Network' And The Legacy
Entertainment

The Bigger Picture: 'The Social Network' And The Legacy

By- Alok Chand
Could you imagine going through a period of social distancing without being connected to friends and family via the net? It is difficult to envision everyday life — let alone a pandemic — without the ubiquitous presence of media.

The Bigger Picture

In the early- to mid-2000s you might remember sites like Friendster and MySpace in which you and your friends can connect online. But it was finally Facebook that expanded the social networking landscape, especially when it became open to the public in 2006 — the same year which Twitter was founded.

But before that, Facebook originated as a college-exclusive social networking site began by Mark Zuckerberg at Harvard, and this story is the attention of David Fincher’s 2010 film The Social Network, using a screenplay by Aaron Sorkin and according to a book by Ben Mezrich.

In this edition of The Bigger Picture, where Houston Matters delves into cultural and social problems that show up in the cinema, manufacturer Joshua Zinn talks about the Dove.

Then, associate professor of communication studies at the University of Houston-Downtown, Lucas Logan, talks about legacy and the history of social networking and the good and sick that can come at a time a crisis out of it.

Alok Chand

