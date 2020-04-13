Home Entertainment The Best Way To Get Free Trial Services Of 'STARZ' And Movies...
Entertainment

The Best Way To Get Free Trial Services Of ‘STARZ’ And Movies On-Demand For A Discount

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Starz could be the most stingy in regards to handing out free trials of its services.

Sure, you can sign up for a discounted rate on its own website — that we recommend if you know you will be seeing for more than a month — however if you are trying to just sample some of finest Starz shows like Outlander, American Gods, Black Sails, and Power, you’re lucky, as there’s a seven-day free trial out there.

Of course, while seven days should be sufficient time to binge a season or 2 of your beloved Starz series, there’s one way to get 30 days of free support… and you may already be qualified for the offer and not even know it

Starz Trial To Get For 30 Days Free

To maximize the total amount of free time you have on Starz, the very best thing you can do is sign up for the service when you buy and register a new Roku apparatus on Roku.com. If you do this within 30 days of buying a new device you can select a free trial of the service — which is included with both Starz and Showtime — for the initial 30 days.

 

Starz free trial

Here is the catch: following the 30 days are up, the providers are set to automatically renew with your credit card info (which regrettably needs to be on-file with Roku to take advantage of the offer). At that stage, you’re looking at $8.99 a month to get Starz and $10.99 a month to get Showtime Anytime.

There are other offers — such as the trial which we’ll discuss below — but that is undoubtedly the best method to find the number of times of complimentary Starz. Just be sure that you cancel the subscription through Roku so you don’t get charged before the 30 days are over.

Starz Free Trial: The Best Way To Get Seven Days For Free

There are still a few methods to get a Starz trial, if you do not have a Roku device to reap the benefits from if you’re already an Amazon Prime member or program on subscribing to Hulu.

If you are a Prime member, you’re likely aware that you’ve got access to Amazon Prime Video — Amazon’s add-on streaming movie service which has great shows like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Good Omens, Fleabag, Goliath and Man in the High Castle.

 

Starz free trial

What you may not know is that there’s a service called Amazon Prime Channels that lets you tack for an additional monthly fee on premium cable channels like Showtime, HBO and Starz.

Starz has a deal with Amazon Prime Channels that nets customers a trial, while those stations are worth checking out via their corresponding free trial supplies. You can sign up for Amazon Prime below in the Event That You have

Now, Hulu has a similar venture with Starz however you have to be a customer that is returning to make the most of the trial. The good news is that you just have to register for the foundation Hulu service that prices $8.99 per month, and not the Hulu with Live TV package which costs $54.99 per month.

Nevertheless, after the trial is finished you ought to expect to pay the normal $8.99 per month fee for Starz on top of your $8.99 per month Hulu subscription.

Watching Starz free of charge is part of the things to do at home listing

Starz Discount: 3 Weeks For $5 Per Month

The best choice out there for folks who plan on keeping Starz for over seven days is to sign up through the website of Starz as we mentioned earlier.

Doing so locks you to a rate of $5 a month for the first three months, then sets you on a $8.99-per-month plan after that, saving you roughly 40% of the price over these 3 weeks.

Getting Starz this way is more affordable than the Amazon Channels offer, at least for those three months, but there is no trial offer to test out things.

Starz Shows And Films

It’s most likely you already know what you would like to watch on Starz — hence why you’re here looking for a free trial of the service — but if you do not understand the reach of Starz’ service, then buckle up because there’s a ton of fantastic content on Starz.

Among the tentpole series are Outlander, American Gods, Black Sails, and Power, however, there is also Now Apocalypse, The Spanish Princess, Ash vs. Evil Dead, The White Queen, Pillars of the Earth and Spartacus, also.

On the other hand, a couple of documentaries are but you will really need to keep a lookout for movies that have left theatres to combine the service. Currently, that contains MIB International, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Spider-Man Far From Home, Venom, Zombieland 2 and Dragon Ball Super: Broly. (Yeah, the last one was a surprise for us, also.)

Obviously the latest movies are going to change out every month — therefore if the current crop of just-released movies are not what you’re searching for it might be worth holding out for a bit to see if it pops up, or see yet another premium streaming service like HBO Today to see whether it is streaming over there.

Whichever Starz alternative you choose you can rest easy knowing you have a far better deal.

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Also Read:   Dead To Me Season 2 Release Date of, Plot, Trailer, Who's Returning? And What Have Happened Between Jen And Steve?
