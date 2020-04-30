- Advertisement -

We are all feeling a little, well, not normal. The 24-hour news cycle is dominated by bad news (that’s not really out of the ordinary, I figure ), we can’t visit friends or loved ones with the liberty we used to, and we’re all living under the weird shadow of this novel coronavirus pandemic.

It’s not simple, and you’re not alone if you are feeling out of sorts or gross. Humans are social animals, and forcing people to stay away from one another can have a serious impact on mental health. A brand new article on PopSugar provides a couple of tips from an expert therapist about how best to tackle the odd new ordinary.

“The article — which is worth a read, incidentally — lays out some advice from Jor-El Caraballo. His tips are easy and straightforward to follow. The challenge is to drive yourself to do them if you’re not feeling.”

The first step, Caraballo says, is accepting the present condition of things. Nothing is ordinary, and that is something which none of us can do anything about. You can be in control of your feelings, although you are not likely to solve a pandemic by placing on the sofa and fretting about, ” he suggests.

The Best Way to feel Individual in the middle of a pandemic

“Sometimes one of the things that happens is that we cause a lot of additional tension because we’re rejecting something much, and that keeps us from problem-solving and managing,” Caraballo told PopSugar.

Next, Caraballo suggests focusing on the ways in even if this means staring at a display. Facetime, Skype, and Zoom are ways we can find some face-to-face interaction with others if we’re sitting in various locations. He says that focusing on fun interactions can help bring the mood of everyone up.

If you’re spending time alone, if by choice or necessity, focusing on attaining goals can be a good idea. Picking up a hobby you have long since abandoned or learning new skills can bring you back. But do not force yourself, Caraballo says, to do.