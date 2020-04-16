Home Entertainment The Batman Movie Taking Inspiration from Two 70s Movies
Entertainment

The Batman Movie Taking Inspiration from Two 70s Movies

By- Alok Chand
Batman reboot director Matt Reeves reveals two inspirations for its upcoming film that features Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight.

Slated to release as the 10th DCEU film and a reboot of the Batman franchise, Batman (2021) has become the topic of hot discussion for a while. Shooting for the movie was postponed as a result of the on-going coronavirus pandemic, although It’s now slated to release June 2021.

The Batman Movie

Director Matt Reeves recently spoke on the job, speaking on potential influences and the delay in the movie. It’s assumed to function as the angle of Batman as a detective over anything else, so Batman (2021) should be taking inspiration from two 1970s neo-noir movies: Klute and Chinatown.

For those unaware, Chinatown is a classic neo-noir movie where PI Jake Gittes (Jack Nicholson) explores a water business, a murder, so much more that leads to a tragic ending with the iconic, “Forget it, Jake. It’s Chinatown” line. Klute informs the traditional prostitute helping a private detective story. Of Batman and these 2 movies, Reeves says,

“I want to do something which has some emotional stakes. My dream is for this to be incredibly personal with that world’s metaphors. It seems like that odd throwback to the movies I came upon in the’70s, like Klute or Chinatown. I am not saying we’re accomplishing anything like that. These are masterpieces. But that is the dream.”

In the last report, though, Batman was just 25% filmed in the period of studio delays. The idea of a noir detective film-inspired Batman film is certainly tantalizing, but fans do have a wait on their hands.

Alok Chand

