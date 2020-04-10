Home Entertainment The Batman: Matt Reeves Shows The DC Film Isn't An Origin Story
The Batman: Matt Reeves Shows The DC Film Isn’t An Origin Story

By- Alok Chand
The Batman Director Matt Reeves came out to affirm the story for his Batman film will not be a first, he will accommodate the novel and he tries to explain his strategy.

Things have changed a lot with Ben Affleck’s stepping down from the role of Batman and giving Robert Pattinson his personality, Batman’s personality has evolved a lot in these past decades, and we’re eager to find out what direction Reeves is going to give the story. Fans are awaiting a release date.

The Batman

Robert Pattinson will be surrounded by some exceptionally talented cast which includes Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano, and Zoe Kravitz.

PLOT FOR THE BATMAN

Pattinson is 14 years younger to Affleck and lovers are intrigued to know what new dimension Reeves will add into the story, we have seen Batman being portrayed as the good guy will now we view things on the other side of the table? Can we see him portrayed as a villain?

HERE IS WHAT REEVES HAS TO SAY ABOUT THE PLOT

He states that he does not want to perform an original tale but a tale that will demonstrate the origin of Batman, so to describe how he is formed into the character he is.

He further adds stating”Like this guy, he’s majorly struggling, and that is how he is hoping to rise above that battle”, Reeves will bring us an unfiltered Batman, seen together with his battles his insecurities and well that does sounds like a fantastic plot.

Reeves concludes saying”It’s that whole idea of the shadow self and what is driving you, and also just how much of this you can incorporate, and how much of it you’re doing that you’re unaware of.”

Alok Chand

