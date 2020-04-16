The ‘Bad Boys For Life’ Bonus Features Have a Must-Watch for Fans

- Advertisement -

Bad Boys For Life hit digital launch earlier this week, the long-awaited sequel to the hit action franchise reteaming Will Smith and Martin Lawrence after 17 decades. It was worth the wait — the movie is humorous, packed with action sequences, and emotional to get a buddy cop film. Additionally, the release comes packed with over an hour of bonus features which are an absolute must-watch for fans, not the least of which is another ending that affects a huge element of this film’s climax.

It’s a robust supply of bonus material, including several deleted scenes, a gag reel, 6 comprehensive behind-the-scenes featurettes, a breakdown of all the easter eggs and nods to the previous films, and a truly excellent parody audition tape comprising sports commentator Stephen A. Smith. There are several significant spoilers ahead, so if you haven’t seen Bad Boy For Life yet, you may want to test it out before reading any farther.

The scenes are mostly variations of sequences that are in the movie. Some notable ones include a longer version of the remarkable oner which follows Mike (Smith) from Captain Howard’s (Joe Pantoliano) office, down the hall, and into the elevator. In this uncut version, the oner continues as Mike has a tense conversation with Rita (Paola Núñez) before the elevator opens upward on the next floor and follows both out into the AMMO team’s headquarters. Another one provides a humorous prologue to the scene in which Mike rushes into the spa to secretly shed Marcus’ (Lawrence) grandkid off — in the elongated model, Mike runs into a woman at the front desk that recognizes him from a prior romantic encounter, also Mike absolutely cannot remember her name or where they met. Some of the other scenes offer a little more beef and depth to the dramatic scenes of the film. Each of these is worth watching, and they make me wish for a directors’ cut of them reintegrated back into the film together with all.

The most major deleted scene gives an alternate ending, which is essentially a slightly altered version of the final action scene at the mansion in Mexico. In this variant, Armando (Jacob Scipio) does not get shot by Isabel (Kate del Castillo) after stepping in front of Mike to stop the bullet. Rita shoots Isabel dead before she can fire and appears on the stairwell. Enraged, Armando picks up a gun and tearfully points it Mike, who says”That is enough no more blood.” Then in version, an explosion knocks off Marcus the balcony, and Armando ultimately decides to assist up Mike pull Marcus instead of killing him. It feels like the scene has been shifted to the one that appears from the theatrical version maybe in a reaction where audiences believed the villain turns against his mommy easily to test screenings. In Any Event, it is interesting to see how the climax was originally envisioned

The Gag Reel is a short montage of funny outtakes and bloopers. It acts as a showcase of how charismatic the performers are and just how much they enjoyed making the movie. Smith, in particular, is a predictable bulldozer of charm in one particularly memorable outtake, del Castillo and Smith are filming a scene where she is supposed to be interrogating him while he is tied into a chair, and she puts her seat down on his foot. He tries to hold it together and then informs her she is crushing his foot, and everybody else in place breaks up.

The behind-the-scenes featurettes constitute the majority of the bonus materials, and they cover nearly every facet of filming, featuring interviews with several cast and crew members, including Smith and Lawrence, the directors Adil and Bilall, and uber-producer Jerry Bruckheimer. The information this is fascinating and detailed, covering everything from just a retrospective of the entire series and your Mailbox to the stunt work containing behind-the-scenes footage I had never noticed before. However, the definite highlight is that every featurette contains footage from an in-depth one-on-one conversation between Smith and Lawrence. The chemistry they’ve onscreen at the Bad Boys films is 100% present in this conversation, and they track stories and jokes and share insights about their experiences working on three films. It’s a treat for fans of the show.

Through each hidden reference to the previous movies, they snuck in, walk in the Easter Egg featurette. Both directors have this kind of engaging, goofy energy, and are such die-hard Bad Boys lovers, that its simple to find their excitement infectious since they discuss sneaking in nods to the sooner Michael Bay films, including a cameo of Bay himself. (They worry that Bay led that scene rather than them since nobody directs Michael Bay except Michael Bay.)

Lastly, the bonus materials end with a brief sketch starring Stephen A. Smith, in which he auditions to get Smith and Lawrence to get a function in the film. It was the last thing that I had been hoping to see, and it’s pretty darn amusing, especially if you’re familiar with Stephen A.’s television persona.

Bad Boys For Life was already a must-purchase for me. Despite the lack of Michael Bay and the nearly 20-year gap because Bad Boys II, this film is a fan of the show could’ve wanted, plus a surprising amount of emotion and drama. The cornucopia of superior bonus material included means I can not recommend this purchase enough, although I would’ve been happy with a copy of the movie itself. For lovers of the show, it’s an irresistible package. I’m considering emailing them to spread the good word of Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowery and buying copies. For much more information on Bad Boys For Life, check out our extended Q&A with directors Adil and Bilall.