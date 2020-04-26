The Atlantic Had No Evidence The COVID-19 Pandemic Was Mopping The Globe

- Advertisement -

A few had no hint the world was sweeping. It was only when the couple attempted to dock at an island and have been turned off that they realized something was up.

I remember a few years ago I came up with what I believed was an original premise for a TV series or a movie. The full-blown nuclear world war breaks out and decimates the planet as I imagined it. Airplanes that happened to be in the atmosphere at the time ultimately the passengers and also land find themselves returning to a world that’s not the same since it was left by them. But as it happens, there was a Stephen King novel that covered the same plot.

What’s wild, though, is the storyline above in a general sense — performed recently during this coronavirus pandemic. As reported by the BBC, a couple from the UK were busy sailing across the Atlantic over the last few weeks and were oblivious to what had been happening across the world.

The report relays that Elena Manighetti and Ryan Osborne embarked on their journey in February, and thought they’d heard reports of a mysterious virus in China, they did not think a lot of it.

From early February through mid-March, the few happily traveled round the water and had no hint the cryptic virus had changed to a worldwide issue that brought some of the world’s biggest economies to a standstill. Part of the problem was that they told friends and family to not inform them of any news while they were enjoying their vacation.

Once the couple tried to dock in a small island in the Caribbean a couple of weeks ago, however, they found that the boundaries were closed.

“We attempted to land in one of the cities in the Caribbean but when we came we found each of the borders was closed and the islands were shutting down,” Osborne said. “At this point, we assumed it was a preventative measure due to this high season. We believed the islands didn’t wish to run the possibility of a few tourists infecting the locals.”

The couple then returned into the water and when they finally hit an area where there was a strong 4G connection, they eventually started to find out about the toll the pandemic was taking around the world.

Presently, Manighetti and Osborne are in Saint Vincent, a little island in the Caribbean nestled between Barbados and Grenada. The issue now is that the couple is stuck there because the coronavirus has made traveling all but impossible for now being. For the time being, the couple is likely to remain at Saint Vincent but hope that they’ll have the ability to depart before June.