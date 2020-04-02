Home Top Stories The Amazing Admirer – Sanjay Kumar Gupta, Admin of Auto Freak Facebook...
The Amazing Admirer – Sanjay Kumar Gupta, Admin of Auto Freak Facebook page

By- Vikash Kumar
Sanjay Kumar Gupta is the admin of Auto Freak and CEO of Vetwe Media Private Limited. Auto Freak is emerging as a leading website for automobile news and Facebook fan page. 

His story encloses the message of Skills with patience and perseverance can fetch you an outstanding Success. 

Sanjay Kumar Gupta received his 10th from the CBSC board of examinations. His passion made him opt for Information technology specifications.

He is pursuing with a Bachelor degree from the Pusa institute of technology. His passion made him opt for Information technology specifications.

He is being evolved with an entrepreneur mindset Sanjay Kumar Gupta, fed up with his experience of 2 years as a Digital Marketing Expert for Crisp Multimedia Private Limited. He started his adventure with the creation of a website Auto Freak(Auto Freak in Google Play) that is an online earning platform.

At first, his skills made him emerge to the creation of his website. He faced many rejections in shaping the path for his new career. He worked smart and answered his critics with a smile. Following his passion, Sanjay Kumar Gupta emerged this website as India’s leading online earning platform. 

 Auto Freak hold a considerable fan base of 2.7 M followers on Facebook. With this success, Sanjay Kumar Gupta started being the admirer of perplexed Digital Marketing Expert. With these fantastic results, we can conclude that Dedication always pays you off.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

