The 100’s Final Season premiere on Thursday, May 28

The beginning of the end of The 100 is virtually upon us. Following 84 episodes, a couple of time jumps and much more horrible deaths than we can rely on, the sci-fi play will go back to The CW because of its seventh and final year on Wednesday, May 20 (8/7c).

The CW also announced the second season of In the Dark will premiere on Thursday, May 28 (9 pm)

Discussing with TVLine about his choice to end The 100 after seven seasons, executive producer Jason Rothenberg revealed, “We have been asking for this to be the last year for a while since we feel like it is time to get out while the getting’s good. We want to leave [the fans] desiring more. We don’t want to overstay our welcome. All of the cliches.”

But even though this final season will indicate the end of the street for Clarke, Bellamy and the remainder of those no-longer-teens who came from space all those years before, it isn’t the last we’ll see if The 100’s vast (and ever-expanding) universe. As TVLine previously reported, Rothenberg is currently developing a spinoff series set before the events of The 100. Like, manner before.

The 100’s potential prequel would accompany”a group of survivors on the floor as they learn how to deal in a dangerous world whilst fighting to create a new and improved society in the ashes of that which came before.”