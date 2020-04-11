Home TV Series The 100 Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Other Major...
The 100 Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Other Major Update

By- Vikash Kumar
The 100 is an American Science Fiction TV Show.

It’s established a good fanbase owing. It made its debut in 2014 0n the CW network, and it has maintained the fans engaged since then.

RELEASE DATE:

The CW has officially announced 20th May since the release date for its seventh season of The 100 in America. The show will have 16 episodes and will air at 8 PM on CW. There is not a trailer yet, but stay tuned for further updates. The filming for its last season ended on 14.

THE 100 CAST:

Eliza Taylor will come back as the protagonist. There are a lot of speculations about the character of Octavia Blakes. Jason Rothenberg, the author, told Entertainment Weekly that no matter if she is dead or not, we’ve not seen the conclusion of her. When the series is outside, However, to know whether she’s dead or not, that will just be evident. Marie Avgeropoulos and Octavia’s function will play. Lindsey Morgan and Bob Morley will play with Raven Reyes and Bellamy Blake, respectively. Eventually, Paige Turco and Richard Harmon and Abigail Griffin and John Murphy will play. The personalities of Marcus Kane and Monty Green are to be confirmed.

THE 100 PLOT:

The 100 is based on Kass Morgan’s novel set of the same name. There is a lot more mythology in the show in contrast. Rothenberg gave official confirmation that the finale will revolve around The Anomaly. Now, what is the Anomaly? Also referred to as the Temporal Anomaly, it is phenomena and a mysterious entity. Furthermore, Rothenberg also made it crystal clear that Season 7 will pick up directly from the finale of Season 6. There would be no time travel.

FAN THEORIES:

Murphy sand Emori attaining immortality is one of the most popular enthusiast theories currently. Perhaps, they get? Theories include Clarke grieving the loss of her mom in the episode.

Also Read:   The 100's Final Season premiere on Thursday, May 28
