The 100 Season 7: Release date, Plot, Cast, and Everything You Know So Far

There is something about science fiction drama that pulls us craves us for additional of it. There may be a variety of know-how, time-traveling, the ingenious and prescient of the years, and a variety of motion. 1 such play is The 100, that has achieved its six seasons and is set to launch the seventh season.

100 is. It’s a television collection that has a variety of motion. This drama is predicated upon a book with an identical title written by Kass Morgan. The drama is developed by Jason Rothenberg and is distributed by Warner Bros.

The Release date of The 100 season 7

The drama first premiered on 19 March 2014, and since that time, it launched yearly using a brand-new season. The seventh year of this 100 proceeds to get launched on 20 May 2020 on each Wednesday. This information was confirmed by Josh, the programmer, who tweeted to the renewal of collection since the last one. Sure, you find out it proper. This year could be the last season of this 100. The variety of episodes of this sooner year either had 16 or 13. Until now, the assortment of episodes is 84. The season seven can have 16 episodes so that it may complete the century over episodes’ wide variety.

The plot of The 100 season 7

The season six left us on a cliffhanger. It ended with Hope stabbing Octavia. So is that this true that Octavia expired? Are we getting a tragic end? Jason Rothenberg has a solution. He said in regards to the end: “I am grateful. I believe it’s a fairly highly effective, emotional ending”. On the topic of the lack of lifestyle of Octavia we can not assume as it’s the season of this 100 her useless as a result of something could happen.

The solid of The 100 season 7

We are getting virtually each solid again. This can adopt Bob Morley as Bellany Blake, Paige Turco as Abby or Abigail, Marie Argeropoulos as Octavia Blake, Eliza Taylor as Clarke Griffin, and Shelby Flannery as Hope.

The expectations in the final season are very excessive and optimistic by way of ending. Fans desire an ending as a replacement of unhappy. So the expectations are improved. So let’s wait until 20 Could 2020!