The 100 Season 7 Release Date, Cast, Trailer, What Will Be Storyline?

The drama series’s 100′ is renewed for season seven and the season will go on air. The show was successful within its last six seasons and now its time. However, season seven is the series, and there will be no season coming for Your 100. Here we’ve got you all the details about the upcoming season of the show.

The 100 Season 7 Release Date: when is it releasing?

The manufacturers have revived the series for season seven, and it is the very best decision of them. The official release date for season seven is 20th May 2020.

The 100 Season 7 Cast: who all are going to return?

The majority of the main cast from last year is back for this season. Season seven cast comprises Eliza Taylor as Clarke Griffin, Bob Morley as Bellamy Blake, Paige Turco as Dr. Abigail Griffin, Marie Avgeropoulos as Octavia Blake, Henry Ian Cusick as Marcus Kane (not supported ), Christopher Larkin as Monty Green (not confirmed ), Lindsey Morgan as Raven Reyes, Richard Harmon as John Murphy.

The 100 Season 7 Plot: what will happen this time?

Season seven of this 100 will feature sixteen episodes in total. The plot of this season is not yet shown because this series is the series of this show, but the ground will be entirely focused on by the plot of season seven, a huge battle could be applied as a way of finishing the sequence. It is also stated that no surprise will be left by the series’ end and locate the story for those viewers.

Rothenberg, while talking about year seven in his latest interview, stated that this season would concentrate on Anomaly. He explained that

“That show is mind-boggling, The simple fact that Hope is now in her early twenties after three days ago she had been a fetus, does start to indicate some matters about the Anomaly and about where we are moving.”

He advised that season seven would start from where season six was left, and there won’t be any time travel in the show.