The 100 Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Update

- Advertisement -

The season 6 of this 100 has become over. The fans of this show are now anticipating the year. There is always the season on the hold for the series. That is because in January 2018 CW boss Mark Pedowitz reported that Jason Rothenberg the producer of the series still has plenty of thoughts in his mind.

This is only one of the series and has a lot of fans all over the world. This series’ fans are of all ages and sex. The series is filled with play and action alongside a thrilling storyline. The fans can’t wait for the seventh season of the series.

The 100 Season 7 Release Date

- Advertisement -

There’s no release date for season 7 of The 100. There will be 16 episodes in the season of the series. Due to the present situation and lockdown due to COVID-19 the release date is delayed. However, the lovers are hopeful that they will be able to see their favorite series at the year’s end.

THE 100 Season 7 CAST

Eliza Taylor will return because of the protagonist, Clarke Griffin. There are a lot of speculations concerning Octavia Blakes’ nature. Jason Rothenberg, the author, told Entertainment Weekly that whether she is dead or not, we have not seen the end of her. Once the series is outside, However, to know whether she is dead or not, that will only be evident. Marie Avgeropoulos will play with the function of Octavia. Lindsey Morgan and Bob Morley and with superhero Reyes will perform and Bellamy Blake, respectively. Eventually, Paige Turco and Richard Harmon and Abigail Griffin and John Murphy will perform respectively. The personalities of Marcus Kane and Monty Green are to be confirmed.

The 100 Season 7 Plot

Season 7 of The 100 will comprise sixteen episodes in total. The plot of this season isn’t yet revealed because this series is that the last series of this series but the plot of year 7 will revolve around the ground, a battle could be used as a way of finishing the sequence. It is also said that no surprise will be left by the series’ end and find the story for those viewers.

Rothenberg, while discussing season 7 in his interview, stated that this season would focus on Anomaly. He explained that

“That reveal is mind-blowing, The simple fact that Hope is now in her early twenties three days ago she was a fetus, does begin to imply some things about the Anomaly and about where we are moving.”

He informed that season seven could start from where year 6 was abandoned, and there won’t be any time traveling in the series.