The 100 Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Episodes and Plot Details

By- Vikash Kumar
The 100 is an American Science Fiction TV Show. It has established a decent fanbase owing. It made its debut at 2014 0n the CW network and has kept the fans engaged since then.

The 100 Season 7 Release Date

The CW has officially announced 20th May as the launch date for its seventh season of The 100 in the United States. The show will have 16 episodes and will air at 8 PM on CW. There is not a trailer yet, but stay tuned for additional updates. The filming for its last season finished on 14 March 2020.

The 100 Season 7 Episodes and Plot

The 100 Season 7 will comprise a total of 16 episodes. The plot of the season is to be revealed; a massive struggle might be a way of concluding the sequence, and nonetheless, Season 7 is expected to focus entirely on Earth. It has also been revealed that the end will have as it could be the last season for the series no Huge surprise that may open the gates to stories

Rothenberg talking with TVLine verified that season seven will probably focus on The Anomaly — because you’d expect, given the grownup Hope twist. Rothenberg said, “That show is mind-blowing, The fact that Hope is now in her early twenties three days past she had been a fetus, does begin to indicate a few matters concerning the Anomaly and around where we’re moving.”

Rothenberg also said there would not be any time traveling, with the story picking up straight after the season fix finale.

The 100 Season 7 Cast

The cast for the upcoming season includes Eliza Taylor as Clarke Griffin, Bob Morley as Bellamy Blake, Paige Turco as Dr. Abigail Griffin, Marie Avgeropoulos as Octavia Blake, Henry Ian Cusick as Marcus Kane (not supported ), Christopher Larkin as Monty Green (not supported ), Lindsey Morgan as Raven Reyes, Richard Harmon as John Murphy.

