The 100 Season 7: Episode Details and Release Date Revealed

- Advertisement -

We may be running out new episodes of a lot of our favorite TV shows, but there is one part of TV good news: The 100 Season 7 is almost here as well as it finished production before the manufacturing shutdowns due to COVID-19, there’s no reason to believe we won’t be getting it all. Gearing up for The 100 Season 7 launching on May 20th, The CW has released the episode titles and synopses for the first four episodes of the final season. Here is what we know.

- Advertisement -

The 100 Season 7 premiere is titled”From The Ashes,” and is followed closely by”The Garden,” False Gods” and”Hesperides.” (In Greek mythology, the Hesperides were nymphs of day and gold light of sunsets, also known as the”Daughters of the Evening” and”Nymphs of the West.”)

- Advertisement -

SEASON PREMIERE — Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and her friends attempt to reconstruct Sanctum as a new threat climbs in the woods. Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropuolos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery, and Chuku Modu also star. Ed Fraiman directed the episode written by Jason Rothenberg (#701). Original airdate 5/20/2020.

MYSTERIOUS PAST — Echo (Tasya Teles) and Gabriel (Chuku Modu) learn more about Hope (Shelby Flannery) and her mysterious past. Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropuolos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Shannon Kook, and JR Bourne star. Dean White directed the episode written by Jeff Vlaming (#703). First airdate 5/27/2020.

UNEXPECTED THREAT — As Raven (Lindsey Morgan) faces a sudden threat, Clarke (Eliza Taylor) should maintain the peace among opposing factions in Sanctum. Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropuolos, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery, and Chuku Modu star. Also celebrity. Tim Scanlan directed the episode written by Kim Shumway (#702). Original airdate 6/3/2020.

OUTSIDERS — Mysterious outsiders arrive with news of Clarke’s (Eliza Taylor) overlooking individuals. Tasya Teles, Marie Avgeropuolos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, bob Morley, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery, and Chuku Modu also star. Diana Valentine directed the episode written by Sean Crouch (#704). First airdate 6/10/2020.

The 100 Season 7 will presumably dive further into The Anomaly, which will be one of the elements we have important questions about going into the seventh season.

Speaking to TVLine concerning The Anamoly and the adult Hope twist at the Season 6 finale, Rothenberg previously said: “That show is mind-blowing. The fact that Hope is now in her early twenties, when three days past she had been a fetus, will start to imply some things about the Anomaly and about where we are going.”