The 100 Season 7: Cast, Plot And Release Date Leaked

By- Vikash Kumar
The Season of the post-apocalyptic string will debut with as many as seventeen episodes — three more than the order. This will allow the series to achieve the 100 episode milestone. The show is based on the books written by Kass Morgan.

Who will be there in The 100 Season 7?

At the surprising end of season 6 of The 100, a grownup Hope Diyoza appeared from”Anomalia” and stabbed Octavia, leaving several doubts for the 7th and final season of The 100.

If group leader Clark Griffin doesn’t die in year 6, subsequently Eliza Taylor will return to her part at the season.

Other actors are supposed to be Christopher Larkin as Monty Green, Bob Morley as Bellamy Blake, Marie Ageropoulos as Octavia Blake, Lindsay Morgan as Raven Reyes and Henry Ian Kyuzik as Marcus Kane.

What is going to be the plot of this 100 season 7?

Season 7 will resume following the events of the final episode of Season 6 and we will find a Bellamy that is completely lost after the disappearance of all Octavia.

Season 7 of this 100 will focus on the anomaly that was explored in Season 6. Now that Octavia is lifeless and Hope is adult, it is certain that there will be plenty of modifications thought the planet. So it’ll be interesting to learn how it all comes together for this series’ season.

We could also anticipate a recurrence of Sheidheda as the antagonist of the sequence.

Do we have a release date of season 7 of The 100?

CW ordered the renewal of this 100 Season seven ahead of the premiere of Season 6 in April 2019. And now, the launch of this seventh season of this 100 continues to be scheduled for 20 May 2020.

